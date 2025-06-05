Aaron Rodgers To Join Steelers After NY Jets Disaster: What We Know

After months of speculation, the mercurial future Hall of Famer is set to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers — the team he famously beat in his only Super Bowl win — after a disastrous two-year stint with the Jets.

Rodgers reportedly advised the Steelers that he plans to fly into Pennsylvania this week to make it official: he will fill the team's hole at quarterback.

ESPN reported that Rodgers will join the team and sign on Friday, June 6, just in time for the Steelers' mandatory minicamp.

His one-year deal is worth an estimated $10 million, according to The Athletic.

The former Green Bay Packers legend will be joining his third team in four years, following his March release from the Jets.

Now 41, Rodgers publicly flirted with several teams, including the New York Giants — who drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round of April's NFL Draft — and the Minnesota Vikings, who plan to go with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy at QB1.

In Pittsburgh, Rodgers will replace Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, both of whom landed with New York teams during the offseason.

Rodgers had kept teams in the dark about his intentions since free agency began, never ruling out the possibility of retirement if he didn’t like the fit with other squads.

“I wasn’t stringing anyone along. I wasn’t holding anyone hostage,” Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show in an April appearance. “I was honest from the jump about where I was at mentally and some of the constraints I have in my life right now that warrant my attention.

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now my focus has been — and will continue to be — on my personal life.”

Instead, he will don the black and gold in Pittsburgh, making him possibly the Steelers’ best option at the position since Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2022.

Though his Jets tenure ended in disappointment, Rodgers still brings four MVPs, a Super Bowl ring, and renewed hope to a franchise seeking its first playoff win since 2016 — against the very quarterback who once beat them on the game’s biggest stage.

Now, Steelers fans are hoping the third time’s the charm for Rodgers.

