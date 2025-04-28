Cheltenham Fire Marshal Accused Of Rape, Breaking Into Home While Hiding From Police: Officials

Albert Sergio Jr., 59, of Souderton, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he knew at knife-point in Montgomery County on Friday, April 25, 2025, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was able to flee for help as Sergio ran away. Later that same night, around 11 p.m., Sergio allegedly smashed a window and broke into a home on East Chestnut Street, according to prosecutors. The residents screamed and forced him to flee again, identifying him to investigators.

Authorities said Sergio then spent more than 12 hours hiding from police in the woods near Hilltown Township, Bucks County. On Saturday morning, April 26, K9 teams tracked Sergio down and he was taken into custody.

Sergio is charged with Felony Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony Rape Threat of Forcible Compulsion, Felony Sexual Assault, Misdemeanor Indecent Assault, Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats, Misdemeanor False Imprisonment, Misdemeanor Simple Assault, and Misdemeanor Possession of an Instrument of Crime. He is also facing Felony Burglary, Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief, and Defiant Trespass charges tied to the break-in.

Sergio, who has worked for Cheltenham Township for 11 years inspecting nearly 50 buildings monthly, remains held in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility’s medical block. His bail was set at $99,000 for the assault case and $10,000 for the burglary case. Township officials declined to comment on his current employment status.

Sergio’s preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, May 7.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resource Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

