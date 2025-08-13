AR-15 Pistol, Cash Stolen In Brazen Armored Car Heist Outside H-Mart: Cheltenham Police

Officers were called to the store on the 7300 block of Old York Road at 10:28 a.m. for a reported robbery, according to police.

two suspects approached the armored car, one carrying an AR-15-style pistol — initially mistaken by witnesses for an AK-47 — and the other armed with a handgun, investigators explained. The pair stole the driver’s handgun along with the cash, police said.

The suspects fled in a black Acura TLX, heading west on Cheltenham Avenue into Philadelphia. The getaway vehicle was later found in West Philadelphia, according to the release.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are urging anyone with information to call Cheltenham Township Police. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

