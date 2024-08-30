Winning $2.68 Million Match 6 Lottery Ticket Sold In Chambersburg

The winning ticket sold at the Corner Convenience & Smoke Store, 3815 Scotland Main Street, Chambersburg, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 6-8-16-20-30-39.

More than 70,300 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket every time.

Any prizes won on any game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding the winning ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

