Unique New Year’s Eve Drops And Celebrations Across Pennsylvania: Ring In 2025

Adams County

Gettysburg

Gettysburg started a new tradition a few years back: the raising of Abraham Lincoln’s stovepipe hat to count down to midnight in Lincoln Square. The event, "From Times Square to Gettysburg Square," starts at 4 p.m. with family-friendly activities, including a holiday movie, face painting, balloon animals, and live entertainment. The event concludes with the raising of Lincoln’s Hat at midnight. For more information click here.

Allegheny County

Pittsburgh

For its 31st year, Highmark First Night Pittsburgh will offer a six-hour community celebration in the Cultural District. Highlights include live performances from Pittsburgh rapper Frzy, a children’s fireworks display, an ice maze, and the annual New Year’s parade featuring giant puppets. The event culminates with the "Future of Pittsburgh" ball rising to its pinnacle at midnight, followed by a dazzling fireworks display. For a full schedule of events or tickets for featured performances, visit First Night Pittsburgh.

Berks County

Reading

The Pagoda will be illuminated to welcome 2025 with a community celebration featuring hot beverages and live music. Click here to find the event details.

Boyertown

The Boyertown Area Historical Society hosts the New Year’s Bear Drop, celebrating with a bear drop to ring in the 2025 New Year at 6 p.m. The event includes family-friendly activities and is held outdoors, so dress warmly. Click here for more information.

Bucks County

Langhorne

Sesame Place hosts its New Year’s Eve Fireworks celebration on Dec. 31. The event includes a spectacular fireworks display at 6 p.m., perfect for families with young children. Enjoy the park’s rides, themed activities, and character meet-and-greets before the show. Tickets are required and can be purchased online. Parking is available onsite for an additional fee. Click here for the event details.

New Hope

Enjoy an intimate New Year’s Eve with local dining specials and a fireworks display over the Delaware River at midnight. Visit Bucks County for details.

Chester County

Kennett Square

The "Mushroom Capital of the World" drops a 700-pound stainless steel mushroom at the stroke of midnight as a nod to the town’s acres of fungus farms. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. on State and Union Streets, featuring live entertainment and activities. For more details click here.

Cumberland County

Carlisle

The Hotchee Dog Drop starts at 6 p.m. at Carlisle Theater. Enjoy live music, a hot dog eating contest, and DJ Rob leading the countdown to 9 p.m. Click here for more details.

Lower Allen Township

At the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31, Lower Allen Township drops its pants—a 5-foot tall pair of yellow breeches symbolizing Yellow Breeches Creek. The family-friendly celebration starts at 9 p.m. at Lower Allen Community Park. Learn more by clicking here.

Mechanicsburg

To honor the mechanics that originally settled in the area, Mechanicsburg drops an 85-pound galvanized steel wrench on the eve of the new year. The town celebrates the New Year from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in front of the Washington Fire Company at 53 E. Main St. You can find more event information here.

Shippensburg

Shippensburg embraces its nautical ties by dropping an anchor into the new year. Festivities start at 8 p.m. on East King Street, between Earl and Penn streets, culminating in the midnight Anchor Drop. Click here for event details.

Dauphin County

Harrisburg

One minute before midnight, a giant, lit strawberry descends in Harrisburg, symbolizing Strawberry Square. The city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration starts at 9 p.m. with a DJ, free hot cocoa, the Kids Glow Party, and the Strawberry Drop, followed by fireworks. You can find the full details by clicking here.

Hershey

“The Sweetest Place on Earth” puckers up for a decadent new year with the raising of a Hershey’s Kiss and a midnight fireworks display every year. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Hershey, the event features food and drink vendors, entertainment, and a Kiss countdown with Hershey’s characters. You can find the full event schedule here.

Franklin County

Chambersburg

Martin’s Potato Roll Drop returns to Lincoln Way East at 6 p.m., culminating with the drop at 9 p.m. Enjoy music, food, and fun for the whole family. Click here for more information.

Waynesboro

The 6th annual Boro Blast begins at 5 p.m. and features the unique Giant Chicken Nugget Drop, complete with a "sweet-and-sour dipping sauce" setup. The event celebrates 50 years of McDonald’s on Main Street. You can find more details here.

Lancaster County

Ephrata

Mainspring’s Green Dragon Raise begins at 9:30 p.m. in downtown Ephrata. Live music from Big Fat Meanies and fireworks will accompany this celebration. You can find all the event information here.

Lancaster

The Red Rose Drop has a new home at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Starting at 8 p.m., enjoy food, music, and a kids’ countdown at 10 p.m., with fireworks closing out the evening. Click for more details.

Lebanon County

Lebanon

In Lebanon, a 16-foot cylinder of Lebanon bologna descends from the sky as the last seconds of the year are counted down. The bologna drop, hosted on South Eighth Street, features music by DJ Jim Payne and free bologna samples from Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats. The event starts at 10 p.m. Click here for event details.

Lehigh County

Allentown

Downtown Allentown celebrates with the world’s largest puck drop at the PPL Center starting at 10 p.m. The event includes live music, food, and giveaways. You can find event details here.

Easton

Crayola Experience hosts its "Jazzberry Jammin' New Year's Eve" on Dec. 31. Families can enjoy a DJ Dance Party from noon to 4 p.m., mid-day countdowns at 1 and 3 p.m. with streamer launches, and character appearances. Activities include designing a 2025 New Year's crown and creating a resolution list. The Crayola Experience will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission applies. More details are available here.

Lower Towamensing Township

Blue Mountain Resort’s Tube in the New Year event includes unlimited tubing, a buffet, party favors, and a DJ from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets must be purchased in advance. You can find all the event information here.

Montgomery County

Collegeville

Romp n’ Roll hosts a Noon Year’s Eve balloon drop event for kids at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30 a.m., with games and crafts. More details are available here.

Northampton County

Bethlehem

PeepsFest returns with family-friendly fun at SteelStacks from 3-6 p.m. on Dec. 30-31. The event, now in its 16th year, includes live music, ice skating, and the iconic 400lb PEEPS Chick Drop. Families can also enjoy Peeps-themed games, crafts, and shows. This year, attendees will get an exclusive first taste of a brand-new PEEPS Easter Marshmallow flavor, ahead of its 2025 release. Tickets are available online.

Northumberland County

Shamokin

Celebrate the end of the year in Shamokin where the town embraces its anthracite ties with the dropping of a giant lump of coal at midnight. Festivities start at 4 p.m. with live music beginning at 8 p.m. You can find more information here.

Philadelphia

Center City

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with fireworks at Penn’s Landing. Two shows at 6 p.m. and midnight make it a perfect spot for families and night owls alike. Details are available here.

York County

Dillsburg

Although Dillsburg has no direct connection to pickles, the town knows how to have fun with its name. A delicious dill, known as Mr. Pickle, is dropped into a barrel in the center of town. The celebration starts at 7 p.m. and concludes with the pickle drop and fireworks. You can find more details here.

Hallam

The Shoe Drop in Hallam, located just east of York along Route 30, is a unique tradition to ring in the New Year. Festivities include a magician, bingo, and other activities starting at 7 p.m. at the Hallam Fire Company and Trinity United Church of Christ. The event information is available here.

York

It’s all about the rose every New Year’s Eve in York as the city drops a white rose to kick off the new year. York will celebrate the end of the year with festivities starting at 8:30 p.m. in Continental Square. You can find more details by clicking here.

Looking for more events? Let us know if your New Year’s celebration is missing! Share details by contacting us via email: jpikora@dailyvoice.com. Celebrate safely and have a Happy New Year!

