U-Haul Explodes In Pennsylvania: Fire Officials (Photos)

The explosion of the 2022 Ford F-650 U-Haul box truck happened in a driveway in Lafayette Township at 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, authorities explained.

"The fully loaded 26-foot vehicle contained household and personal items," Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Rescue stated in a release.

The total cost of the damage to the U-Haul is estimated at $50,000, according to police. The cost of the damage to the garage and home had yet to be determined at the time of publishing.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, Explosive Ordnance Detection K9, and a PSP Drone were called to the scene to investigate.

The investigation into the cause of this explosion is ongoing.

The scene was cleared at 9:53 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chambersburg and receive free news updates.