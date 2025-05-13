Light Rain 64°

Troopers Crash Into Each Other En Route To Call: PSP Chambersburg

Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were injured after crashing into each other while responding to a call in Franklin County, authorities said on Tuesday, May 13.

Pennsylvania state police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Way East and Saint Johns Drive at 8:01 p.m. on Monday, May 12, according to Trooper Megan Frazer.

Both troopers were transported to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital and treated for their injuries. They were later cleared to return to duty, PSP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by a supervisor with PSP Gettysburg. A full release is expected from that department.

Additional details are expected to be released, so check back here for updates.

