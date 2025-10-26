Fair 56°

Trick-Or-Treat Terror: Suspected Cocaine Found In PA Child’s Bag, Police Say

Police are warning parents to double-check their children’s Halloween candy after suspected cocaine was found in a trick-or-treat bag, authorities announced on Sunday, Oct. 26.

Police in Westchester are preparing for Halloween. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures
Child trick-or-treating on Halloween.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay (JillWellington)
Halloween is just a few days away, and the folks at the Wilton Police Department are offering parents and trick-or-treaters a few safety tips.

 Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Officers in Allegheny County received a report Saturday night of a small knotted bag containing an unknown powder discovered among a child’s treats after trick-or-treating in Ingram Borough. Preliminary field tests confirmed the substance tested positive for cocaine, according to police.

Investigators have not yet determined where or how the baggie was placed in the trick-or-treat collection, authorities said.

Police are urging parents and guardians to thoroughly inspect all candy and items gathered during Halloween festivities to ensure they are safe.

Anyone who finds suspicious substances or items should contact the police.

