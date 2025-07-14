Rain Fog/Mist 74°

Trapped In Flooded Car: Dramatic Water Rescue In Franklin County

A vehicle became trapped in rising floodwaters with people still inside, prompting an active water rescue in Franklin County, first responders announced on Sunday, July 14.

The scene of the dramatic rescue from a vehicle trapped in a flash flood in Franklin County.

 Photo Credit: Franklin Fire Company
Jillian Pikora
Franklin Fire Company crews rushed to the intersection of North Franklin and West Commerce streets in Hamilton Township around 4:30 p.m., where floodwaters overtook the roadway, submerging the vehicle, the department said in a social media post.

Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle partially submerged with its occupants still trapped. The exact number of people inside was not immediately released.

A photo from the scene shows the vehicle nearly halfway underwater, with muddy floodwaters surrounding it on all sides.

"The roadway is completely flooded," fire officials warned, reminding the public to stay alert and avoid flooded roads. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

