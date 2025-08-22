Toby Phillip Celestino, 37, of Chambersburg, has been charged in Fulton County with two felony counts of sexual assault by a sports official, two felony counts of corruption of minors, and one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors, according to court documents.

The charges stem from alleged conduct on Sept. 8, 2020, records show. Celestino was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Devin C. Horne at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. before Judge David A. Washabaugh V in McConnellsburg.

Troopers said the alleged victim came to the McConnellsburg barracks on July 13, 2024, and reported being sexually assaulted by Celestino between 2020 and 2021. She told police she first played for the Chambersburg-area Lady Renegades at age 13, and by 16, Celestino was serving as her co-head coach/assistant coach.

The victim attended a party at Celestino’s Chambersburg home when she was 17, where players and his daughter were provided alcohol, according to the affidavit. After drinking, she said she and Celestino began kissing before adding each other on Snapchat.

Troopers wrote that the two then began a sexual relationship that continued “throughout the next year,” meeting “whenever possible” at locations including Celestino’s home, the Fulton County Medical Center parking lot, and a gravel pull-off near the Fort Littleton Turnpike exit. The victim told investigators the two did not have intercourse before her 18th birthday but did engage in sexual acts.

The Lady Renegades confirmed Celestino has not been affiliated with the team since 2022 and issued a full statement after learning of the charges.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the recent criminal charges filed against Toby Celestino, a former volunteer coach with the Lady Renegades travel softball program, who has not been affiliated with the organization since 2022.First and foremost, our thoughts are with the individual and family affected by these serious allegations. We stand firmly in support of any victim of abuse and encourage the pursuit of truth and justice through the appropriate legal channels.In accordance with Pennsylvania State Law, all coaches have been and will continue to be required to successfully pass a comprehensive background check prior to working with athletes. The safety and well-being of our athletes is, and always has been, our highest priority. We are actively reviewing our internal policies and procedures to ensure we are doing everything possible to maintain a safe, respectful, and accountable environment for all players, families, and volunteers.We remain committed to supporting our athletes and families during this difficult time. Anyone with concerns or information is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or reach out directly to the Lady Renegades board.Thank you for your continued trust and support.”

