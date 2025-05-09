Timothy Raye Heefner, 66, already facing 487 charges including rape, involuntary servitude, and trafficking, is now charged with three counts of felony intimidation of witnesses or victims after police say he mailed fraudulent articles from Franklin County Jail and ordered a community member to “broadcast” them to scare off witnesses in his case.

Heefner was first arrested in September 2023 after investigators uncovered a years-long scheme where he allegedly preyed on more than 80 women—many of them incarcerated—offering drugs and cash in exchange for sex. Some were just 14 years old.

He referred to himself as a “sugar daddy,” called his victims “SBs” for “sugar babies,” and used phrases like “tire rotation” and “oil change” in messages arranging sex acts, according to court documents. In one recorded jail call, he even mocked police, saying, “Hey cops, if you’re listening, I got a new sugar daddy card.”

Investigators recovered over 33,000 Facebook messages, hundreds of letters from jailed women, and seized evidence from his home, where he was reportedly wearing a shirt that read “Sugar daddies have more fun.”

Heefner's charges span two criminal cases:

Case 1: 100 charges of sexual extortion and attempted extortion.

Case 2: 387 charges including 58 counts of trafficking, 99 of attempted trafficking, 61 for criminal use of a communication device, and one count of rape.

He used his position as a State Constable—a law enforcement role in Pennsylvania—and his self-described identity as a pastor to gain access to vulnerable women, prosecutors say. He allegedly even offered $100 finder's fees to women who could recruit others—including friends or family—for sex.

The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Constables publicly disavowed Heefner, clarifying he was not certified under Act 49 and not an active member of their ranks.

He remains held at Franklin County Jail on $1.25 million in bail. His next court date is scheduled for June 19, 2025.

"The Chambersburg Police Department does not tolerate any attempts to intimidate or retaliate against victims and/or witnesses," the department said in the release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chambersburg and receive free news updates.