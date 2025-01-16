12-Year-Old’s Shooting Death In Chambersburg Leads To 2nd Arrest: Police

Chambersburg Police announced that the teen was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person after a December 12 incident on the 200 block of Birch Street.

Officers responded to a home on Birch Street to find the 12-year-old boy inside with a gunshot wound to the head. Despite medical efforts, the child succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old male was involved in the shooting and subsequently charged. Authorities said the juvenile was turned over to juvenile probation for placement.

Anthony McCune, 23, was previously charged in this case after admitting to bringing a stolen firearm to the home, where it was left accessible to several children, police said in earlier statements.

The teen’s identity has not been released due to his age.

