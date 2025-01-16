Light Snow 26°

SHARE

12-Year-Old’s Shooting Death In Chambersburg Leads To 2nd Arrest: Police

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in Chambersburg in December 2024, according to a police release on Thursday, Jan. 16.

A Chambersburg Police vehicle.

A Chambersburg Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bethel Kids @BethelKids717
Anthony McCune.&nbsp;

Anthony McCune. 

 Photo Credit: Franklin County Prison
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Chambersburg Police announced that the teen was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person after a December 12 incident on the 200 block of Birch Street.

Officers responded to a home on Birch Street to find the 12-year-old boy inside with a gunshot wound to the head. Despite medical efforts, the child succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old male was involved in the shooting and subsequently charged. Authorities said the juvenile was turned over to juvenile probation for placement.

Anthony McCune, 23, was previously charged in this case after admitting to bringing a stolen firearm to the home, where it was left accessible to several children, police said in earlier statements.

The teen’s identity has not been released due to his age.

to follow Daily Voice Chambersburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE