Shawn Christophe Cranston, 52 of Corry, was convicted of First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder of an Unborn Child, and related charges for the slaying of 23-year-old Rebekah A. Byler inside her home on Fish Flats Road on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said.

The 6-month pregnant mom's body "was found with fatal wounds to her head and neck," the state police said.

Cranston is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for July 28.

Cranston targeted the rural Amish home for burglary and killed Rebekah when he found her alone, prosecutors said. Autopsy results confirmed she died from sharp force trauma and a gunshot wound to the head.

“It is hard to fathom conduct more heinous than brutally killing a young expectant mother and her unborn child in her home,” AG Sunday said in a statement. “Our homes are supposed to be our safe haven — this defendant violated the sanctity of home to commit these truly evil acts.”

Investigators presented evidence, including Cranston’s DNA on a glove fragment, shoe and tire impressions matching his gear, and GPS data placing him at the scene.

Rebekah’s husband, Andy Byler, discovered her body around 12:26 p.m. after returning home. Their two children were found unharmed in the house, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Cranston was arrested five days later and arraigned at 4:24 a.m. on March 2, 2024, before Judge Amy L. Nicols, who denied bail. He had a criminal record from 2009 for Misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment and Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct; serving 36 months of probation, according to his previous court docket.

A red 2012 Jeep Patriot SUV seen in the area played a role in identifying Cranston as a suspect. Multiple Daily Voice readers reported seeing the vehicle near the scene, and a $2,000 Crime Stoppers reward was offered for tips.

Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry and Deputy Attorney General Kevin Scheibel prosecuted the case with Pennsylvania State Police.

The community continues to rally for Andy and his two young children. Click here to donate to a GoFundMe launched to help the Byler family through this difficult time.

