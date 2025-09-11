Robert Guilfoyle, 22, of Hamilton Township, was wanted after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor, according to police.

Troopers interviewed his roommates, who told investigators that Guilfoyle had been drinking alcohol before leaving the residence and that a large kitchen knife was missing.

Franklin County Adult Probation contacted Guilfoyle by phone. He told them he was on foot, refused to turn himself in, and threatened to attempt “suicide by cop” if apprehended, authorities said.

Guilfoyle had active arrest warrants for a probation violation and for escape. His docket listed a felony escape charge.

State police confirmed Thursday that Guilfoyle was taken into custody the previous evening.

