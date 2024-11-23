Overcast 49°

Pedestrian Signal Knocked Over In Chambersburg—Police Seek Vehicle

Someone’s driving skills might need some work after a pedestrian signal pole was knocked over at the intersection of Lincoln Way West and North Franklin Street, Chambersburg Police announced Saturday, Nov. 23.

The vehicle fleeing after striking a pedestrian crossing sign. 

 Photo Credit: Chambersburg PD
The crash, which happened on Thursday, Oct. 10, left the pole worse for wear, but the driver involved didn’t stick around to exchange information. Instead, they fled, leaving a damaged pole—and questions—in their wake.

Police have shared a photo of a vehicle they believe may hold the key to the mystery. The driver isn’t necessarily a suspect but could have critical information to help piece together what happened.

Do you recognize the vehicle or know anything about the incident? If so, Chambersburg Police want to hear from you, call 717-264-4131.

