Pedestrian Killed In Franklin County Crash: PA State Police Chambersburg

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Jeep while crossing Mercersburg Road in Montgomery Township, Franklin County, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened near 9902 Mercersburg Road at 8:04 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, according to PSP Chambersburg.

A pedestrian ran into the roadway and was struck by a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by 45-year-old Amos A. McCoy of Mercersburg, troopers detailed in the release. The pedestrian, identified only as a woman, suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

McCoy was not injured, troopers said. No charges have been announced at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

