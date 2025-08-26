Pedestrian Killed In Franklin County Crash: PA State Police Chambersburg

The crash happened near 9902 Mercersburg Road at 8:04 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 25, according to PSP Chambersburg.

A pedestrian ran into the roadway and was struck by a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by 45-year-old Amos A. McCoy of Mercersburg, troopers detailed in the release. The pedestrian, identified only as a woman, suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

McCoy was not injured, troopers said. No charges have been announced at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

