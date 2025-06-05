‘Otterly Adorable’: Fisherman’s Call Leads To Otter Rescue By PA Troopers In Franklin County

A local fisherman spotted the distressed animal along a creek in Quincy Township and called the Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg station for help around 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2025, PSP Trooper Megan Frazer said.

Troopers Brook Troutman and Brookes Goshorn responded to the call and located the injured otter, police said. The troopers retrieved the animal and turned it over to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which then transported it to a wildlife rehabilitation facility for care.

PSP shared images of the rescue on X (formerly Twitter), showing the otter being carried to safety.

