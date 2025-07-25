Oscar Lopez-Marquez, 23, of Chambersburg, was arrested after officers were dispatched to 112 North Seventh Street around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

Hospital security told officers that Lopez-Marquez was a patient at the time and had turned aggressive, assaulting a nurse and two security officers during the incident.

He was charged with the following, court documents show:

Felony Aggravated Assault – Attempts To Cause Or Causes Serious Bodily Injury To Designated Individuals. (2 counts)

Summary Harassment – Subject Other To Physical Contact. (1 count)

Lopez-Marquez’s preliminary arraignment was held at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 30 before Magisterial District Judge Duane K. Cunningham. His bail was set at $75,000 monetary, which he was unable to post, resulting in his incarceration at Franklin County Prison.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8 at Franklin County Central Court, records show.

Lopez-Marquez is represented by private defense attorney David Reed Erhard of Steve Rice Law. The Franklin County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

