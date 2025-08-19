Monkey-Suit Clad Person Vandalizes Salvation Army Cameras: Chambersburg Police

The vandalism happened at 4:45 a.m. at the Salvation Army located on the 100 block of Lincoln Way West, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

The person, seen in surveillance footage wearing a monkey suit, is considered a person of interest and may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation, police said.

Authorities stressed that the individual is not necessarily a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information that could help identify or locate the person is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

