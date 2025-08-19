Overcast 75°

SHARE

Monkey-Suit Clad Person Vandalizes Salvation Army Cameras: Chambersburg Police

A person dressed in a monkey costume spray-painted security cameras at a Salvation Army in Chambersburg early Tuesday, Aug. 19, police announced.

The person in monkey suit on the Salvation Army security camera. 

The person in monkey suit on the Salvation Army security camera. 

 Photo Credit: Chambersburg PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The vandalism happened at 4:45 a.m. at the Salvation Army located on the 100 block of Lincoln Way West, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

The person, seen in surveillance footage wearing a monkey suit, is considered a person of interest and may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation, police said.

Authorities stressed that the individual is not necessarily a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information that could help identify or locate the person is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

to follow Daily Voice Chambersburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE