Missing: Jarod Williams Last Seen Days Ago In Chambersburg, Police Say

Chambersburg police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who has not been seen since Monday, July 28.

Jarod Williams

Photo Credit: Chambersburg PD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Jarod Williams was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 1, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

Family members told police they have not had contact with Williams since he was last seen in Chambersburg. Authorities believe he may be operating a silver Hyundai Tucson.

The case remains active under reference ID 2025-08313.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department



