Man Shot Dead After Fight At Chambersburg's Southgate Mall: Police

Officers with the Chambersburg Police Department responded to 221 Southgate Mall for a reported shooting at approximately 6:44 p.m. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a fight before gunfire erupted, police said.

The victim was discovered lying in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities detailed in the release. His identity has not been disclosed.

Police are seeking to speak with the operator of a light-colored van captured in surveillance photos shared with the public. The individuals in the photos are considered persons of interest but are not necessarily suspects, investigators noted.

"This targeted act of violence devastates a community," the Chambersburg Police said, emphasizing that it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the general public.

The department is urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact its Criminal Investigation Division at 717-264-4131 or submit an anonymous tip via Crimewatch.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Pennsylvania State Police assisted in the investigation.

This case remains under active investigation.

