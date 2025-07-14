Lucky Strike: $2.7M Winning Cash 5 Ticket Sold At Chambersburg Sheetz

The ticket matched all five numbers — 11, 13, 19, 31, 41 — in the Friday, July 11 drawing, scoring a jackpot worth $2,774,353 before taxes, the PA Lottery said.

It was sold at the Sheetz located at 5346 Greenvillage Road, which earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

So far, no one has claimed the massive prize.

Winners remain anonymous until their tickets are validated and claimed. The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately and contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for instructions.

Cash 5 with Quick Cash gives players two chances to win — one in the nightly drawing and another with the instant Quick Cash game printed directly on the ticket. Each $2 play offers a shot at both.

More than 47,800 other tickets also won prizes during the same drawing, lottery officials said.

With jackpot odds of 1 in 962,598, the lucky winner beat the odds in a big way.

Check your ticket. Chambersburg just minted a new millionaire.

