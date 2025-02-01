Mostly Cloudy 36°

Juvenile Shot In Targeted Chambersburg Attack: Police

A juvenile was shot in a targeted attack in Chambersburg, authorities announced on Saturday, Feb. 1.

A Chambersburg Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bethel Kids @BethelKids717
Police lights

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Officers responded to the intersection of West Catherine Street and Water Street after reports of gunfire around 11:46 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, Chambersburg police said in a release.

Investigators determined the juvenile victim had sustained a gunshot wound and was treated at a hospital, police said. Their current condition remains unknown.

Police believe this was an isolated attack and said there is no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

