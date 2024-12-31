The fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 18, around 6:45 p.m. at 221 Southgate Mall, as Daily Voice previously reported. Officers arrived to find Floyd lying dead in the roadway following a fight that witnesses said escalated to gunfire, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

A light-colored van linked to the scene has been located, and investigators named Bresnick as the suspect in the case. An arrest warrant was issued for him on charges of Criminal Homicide, and he is now listed as one of Chambersburg’s “Most Wanted.”

“This targeted act of violence devastates a community,” police said, reiterating that the incident was isolated and poses no ongoing threat to the general public.

Who Is Joshua Bresnick?

Bresnick, 32, of Hagerstown, Maryland is an assistant manager at Family Dollar, according to his social media. He is described as a white male standing 6’4” and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the police. He is considered armed and dangerous, and police urge anyone who sees him to avoid approaching and to report sightings immediately.

About Rakeem Floyd

Floyd, was originally from Philadelphia and attended Chambersburg Area Senior High School, according to his social media. He was known for his love of music and aspirations of creating his own clothing line, according to his obituary posted by the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home. He leaves behind a young son, Sai’yir DeAndre Floyd, as well as his parents, Rakeem W. Floyd of Philadelphia and Lauren A. Rideout of Chambersburg.

His friends have been sharing about their sudden loss on social media.

Floyd’s funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Lebanon Cemetery.

How You Can Help

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Bresnick’s location to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave an anonymous tip via Crimewatch. In case of emergencies, call 911 immediately.

