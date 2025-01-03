Mostly Cloudy 34°

Joshua Bresnick Arrested For Rakeem Floyd’s Fatal Shooting

Authorities have apprehended a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that rocked the Chambersburg community last month, officials announced.

Joshua Bresnick

 Photo Credit: Chamberburg Police (bottom left); Facebook/Josh Bresnick
Joshua Bresnick (right) who is wanted for allegedly killing&nbsp;Rakeem Floyd (left).

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Rakeem Floyd (left); Chambersburg PD (right)
Rakeem Floyd&nbsp;

Photo Credit: Facebook/Rakeem Floyd
The suspect fleeing the scene of the fatal shooting.

 Photo Credit: Chambersburg PD
The suspected shooter's vehicle

 Photo Credit: Chambersburg PD
Rakeem Floyd&nbsp;

Photo Credit: Facebook/Rakeem Floyd
Jillian Pikora
Joshua Martin Bresnick, 32, was arrested early Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, during a Pennsylvania State Police raid at a home on Buchanan Trail in McConnellsburg. He is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Rakeem Floyd on Dec. 18, 2024, outside Southgate Mall, Chambersburg police said.

The targeted act of violence followed a reported fight that erupted into gunfire, leaving Floyd dead in the roadway at 221 Southgate Mall. Bresnick fled the scene, sparking a multi-agency manhunt, investigators said.

Bresnick, described as armed and dangerous, was located and taken into custody without incident during the execution of a search warrant by the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).

“This targeted act of violence devastated a community,” police said, while thanking the public for tips submitted via Crimewatch that contributed to Bresnick’s capture.

Floyd, a Chambersburg native, was known for his love of music and dreams of launching a clothing line. He is survived by his parents, Rakeem W. Floyd and Lauren A. Rideout, and his young son, as Daily Voice previously reported. Funeral services are planned for Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, with interment at Lebanon Cemetery.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Criminal Investigation Division at 717-264-4131 or submit an anonymous tip via Crimewatch.

