Jerome Christopher Lattimore, 62, was arrested by the Chambersburg Police Department for an incident that occurred in March 2025 on the 300 block of West Commerce Street, according to arrest documents.

He is charged with the following felonies:

Rape by forcible compulsion

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion

Kidnapping to facilitate a felony

Lattimore is currently held in Franklin County Prison without bail. The court ruled no conditions could ensure the safety of the victim or the community if he were released.

According to the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Registry, Lattimore is a lifetime Megan’s Law offender with multiple prior convictions. In 1985, he was convicted of:

Rape (three counts)

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse

Incest

Those charges stemmed from offenses in 1984, and registry records do not specify whether the victims were minors due to changes in Pennsylvania reporting law after 2006.

He also faces separate pending cases for:

Misdemeanor indecent assault without consent, stemming from a May 2025 arrest

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana, related to an April 2025 arrest

Lattimore’s preliminary hearing for the latest charges is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 9 at Franklin County Central Court.

Daily Voice has reached out to the court for more details. Check back here for updates.

