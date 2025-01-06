Jeep Crashes Through Fence, Into Stone Wall In Upper Allen, Injuring Chambersburg Woman

The crash occurred at about 8:38 a.m. along the 1000 block of West Lisburn Road, according to police.

Investigators determined the driver was traveling too fast for the icy conditions, causing the Jeep to leave the roadway, crash through a fence, and strike a stone wall.

The woman was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital for evaluation by Life Lion EMS.

Upper Allen Fire Department and Fire Police assisted at the scene, police said.

