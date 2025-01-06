Overcast 29°

SHARE

Jeep Crashes Through Fence, Into Stone Wall In Upper Allen, Injuring Chambersburg Woman

A Chambersburg woman was injured after losing control of her Jeep Compass on a slick winter roadway and crashing through a fence into a stone wall, Upper Allen police said on Monday, Jan. 6.

The scene of the crash

The scene of the crash

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Upper Allen Township PD

Upper Allen Township PD

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred at about 8:38 a.m. along the 1000 block of West Lisburn Road, according to police.

Investigators determined the driver was traveling too fast for the icy conditions, causing the Jeep to leave the roadway, crash through a fence, and strike a stone wall.

The woman was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital for evaluation by Life Lion EMS.

Upper Allen Fire Department and Fire Police assisted at the scene, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Chambersburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE