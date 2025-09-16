Jason A. Pugh Jr., 37, was driving a 2022 Kia Sorento northbound on the exit 5 off-ramp of I-81 when he left his lane of travel around 7:38 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, according to the release.

Pugh’s vehicle went onto the right shoulder, down an embankment, and struck a tree at the 12 o’clock position, trooper's explained. The Kia spun and rolled onto its driver’s side before coming to rest facing southbound.

Pugh was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Details about Pugh were not immediately available. His loved ones are invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

