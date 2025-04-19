Jan Pierre Rosario-Garcia, 19, was arrested in the parking lot of the Wawa at 1071 Wayne Avenue by Chambersburg Police in connection with a March 24 shooting near West Catherine and West Washington streets.

Police say Rosario-Garcia pulled the trigger in the shooting, though further details—such as a motive or whether anyone was hit—have not been released.

He was charged with two felonies: Attempted Homicide and Aggravated Assault.

Rosario-Garcia was taken to Franklin County Jail pending his preliminary arraignment.

