Jan Rosario-Garcia Arrested For Attempted Murder

A teenager wanted for a shooting in downtown Chambersburg was caught outside a Wawa, authorities announced on Friday, April 18.

Jan Pierre Rosario-Garcia

Photo Credit: Chambersburg PD
Jillian Pikora
Jan Pierre Rosario-Garcia, 19, was arrested in the parking lot of the Wawa at 1071 Wayne Avenue by Chambersburg Police in connection with a March 24 shooting near West Catherine and West Washington streets.

Police say Rosario-Garcia pulled the trigger in the shooting, though further details—such as a motive or whether anyone was hit—have not been released.

He was charged with two felonies: Attempted Homicide and Aggravated Assault.

Rosario-Garcia was taken to Franklin County Jail pending his preliminary arraignment.

