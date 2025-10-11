Homicide: Man Shot Dead In Downtown Chambersburg, Police Say

Officers were called to 120 South Main Street at 12:14 a.m. for reports of gunfire, according to the release.

A deceased male was found at the scene, investigators said.

Police confirmed the parties involved have been identified and a suspect is in custody. They added that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-263-1611 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

