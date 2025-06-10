Head-On Crash Kills Two Drivers In Franklin County: PSP Chambersburg

The fatal wreck happened around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, June 7, in the 17500 block of Route 75 in Fannett Township, according to Trooper Steven A. Lopez.

A 55-year-old man from Greene Township was driving southbound when his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck an oncoming vehicle at the 12 o’clock position, troopers said.

The other vehicle was being driven by a 30-year-old man from Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

The deadly wreck came just one day after a woman was killed in a separate crash involving a motorcycle and a horse-drawn buggy on the same stretch of Path Valley Road.

The investigation into Saturday’s crash is ongoing. The names of the victims have not been released.

PSP-Chambersburg was assisted by the coroner’s office in processing the crash.

