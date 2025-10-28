Jada Payne departed her home on Edgelea Drive to attend Chambersburg High School on Thursday, Aug. 28, but never made it to class, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.

Although she was seen at the high school that morning, she did not attend any classes and has not returned home since, investigators said.

The Chambersburg Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating Jada and urges anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the department or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

Daily Voice has reached out to the police for more details. Check back here for updates.

