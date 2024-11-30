Gunfire Erupts, Man Shot In Targeted Attack: Chambersburg Police

Officers first responded to reports of gunshots on the 300 block of Black Avenue at 1:23 a.m., where they found spent shell casings, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Nearly two hours later, at 3:04 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of Elm Avenue, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

Investigators believe the man was injured during the earlier gunfire on Black Avenue, police said. The victim was flown to York Trauma Center with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities confirmed the shooting was a targeted act of violence and stated that the public is not at risk.

Police are now seeking help identifying individuals captured in surveillance photos, described as persons of interest who may have information relevant to the case. They are not necessarily suspects, investigators said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

