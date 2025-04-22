Gun Pulled, Cash Stolen: 14-Year-Old Boys Accused In Chambersburg Armed Robbery

The robbery happened on the unit block of Kelhigh Drive around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. The victim told officers that two teens confronted him—one of them pulled a gun—and they took his cash.

Officers swarmed the area and caught both suspects within minutes of the 911 call, police said.

The boys, both from Chambersburg, have been charged with Felony Robbery and Firearms Offenses, according to authorities. They were immediately placed in a juvenile detention facility by Franklin County juvenile probation.

Police confirmed the victim knew the suspects and said there is no continuing threat to the public.

Have a tip? Call Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131 or submit information anonymously here.

