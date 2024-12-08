Fair 36°

Food Truck Explosion Damages Homes In Chambersburg, Shuts Down Intersection

An explosion involving a food truck caused significant damage to multiple homes near Ramsey Avenue and Wilson Avenue in Chambersburg early Sunday, Dec. 8, according to police.

Franklin Fire Company engines.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Franklin Fire Company @FranklinFireCompany
Jillian Pikora
The Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 2 a.m. after reports of an explosion, investigators said in a release. No injuries were reported.

The intersection of Ramsey Avenue and Wilson Avenue remains closed, along with surrounding areas, as crews assess the damage and investigate the incident. Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the explosion.

Police have urged the public to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

