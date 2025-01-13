Driver Killed In Crash Into Tree: PA State Police Chambersburg

The crash happened at 6:27 a.m. at 750 Mont Alto Road in Guilford Township.

The man, whose name has not been released, was driving north on Mont Alto Road when he failed to navigate a left-hand curve, according to police. His truck went off the right side of the road, crossed a median, and continued northeast through the intersection of Eby and Mont Alto roads before striking a tree in a front yard.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His truck was heavily damaged and towed by Robinson’s Towing.

Road conditions were clear and dry, and the area had no streetlights, police said. No other vehicles or individuals were involved in the crash.

The Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are investigating.

