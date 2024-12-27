Driver Ejected, 2 MedEvac'd After Franklin County Rollover Crash: Fire Officials (Photos)

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. near Dunkin' Donuts, involving two vehicles, according to the Franklin Fire Company. One person was thrown from a vehicle, and another was confined in the wreckage.

Chief 46 arrived during dispatch and requested additional EMS units, including two helicopters. Crews from the fire company extricated the confined victim within seven minutes, officials said.

Both patients were flown to area trauma centers. Fire police controlled traffic on Lincoln Way East, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated the crash.

