Driver Ejected, 2 MedEvac'd After Franklin County Rollover Crash: Fire Officials (Photos)

A vehicle rollover crash left one person ejected and another trapped on Lincoln Way East in Franklin County Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The scene of the crash on Lincoln Way West.

 Photo Credit: Franklin Fire Company
A helicopter at the crash scene. 

 Photo Credit: Franklin Fire Company
The scene of the rollover crash.

 Photo Credit: Franklin Fire Company
Jillian Pikora
The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. near Dunkin' Donuts, involving two vehicles, according to the Franklin Fire Company. One person was thrown from a vehicle, and another was confined in the wreckage.

Chief 46 arrived during dispatch and requested additional EMS units, including two helicopters. Crews from the fire company extricated the confined victim within seven minutes, officials said.

Both patients were flown to area trauma centers. Fire police controlled traffic on Lincoln Way East, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated the crash.  

