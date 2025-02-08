Dogs Rescued As Fire Tears Through Chambersburg Duplex: Officials (Photos)

Crews were dispatched to the 700 block of East Washington Street at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, for reports of a house fire with possible entrapment, according to the Franklin Fire Company.

Chambersburg Fire Department Engine 1-1 arrived first to find heavy flames coming from the rear of the two-story balloon-frame home. Squad 41 began primary searches ahead of the initial hoseline, but no people were found inside, officials said.

Firefighters discovered flames running through the attic and worked to knock it down. Meanwhile, Truck 42 set up its aerial ladder to ventilate the roof, while ground crews placed ladders for access. Two dogs were rescued from the burning structure, according to emergency officials.

The firefight lasted roughly three hours before crews cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.

Multiple agencies assisted, including the Greater Chambersburg Area Paid Firefighters Association, Franklin Fire Company, Fayetteville Fire Company, Letterkenny Fire, Marion Fire Company, West End Fire & Rescue, New Franklin Fire Company, Pleasant Hall Volunteer Fire Company, WellSpan EMS, and local police and fire police.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

