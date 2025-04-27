Officers with the Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to a home on the unit block of Brumbaugh Avenue around 1:55 a.m. for reports of a disturbance with shots fired, authorities said.

Investigators determined that Miguel Angel Torres and Diogenes Torres were confronted by partygoers for allegedly stealing from the residence. In response, the men allegedly fired several gunshots inside the home, police said.

No one was struck by the gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

The suspects fled the scene but were later located and identified by CPD officers. All firearms involved were recovered.

Diogenes Torres, 22, has been charged with Felony Robbery – Inflict/Threaten Bodily Injury and other related offenses, according to the release. Miguel Angel Torres's charges were not immediately available, although he is known to have a crime record, according to court documents.

"This was a senseless act and has no place in this community," Chambersburg Police said.

Miguel and Diogenes Torres remain in custody. Authorities emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident happened at 63 Brumbaugh Avenue, Chambersburg.

