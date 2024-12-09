Johnson and another man had stopped their vehicles to clear the road of the animal, which posed a hazard to drivers, Pennsylvania State Police said. As they worked, an approaching vehicle struck both men. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other pedestrian was airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

Johnson leaves behind his fiancée, Kareyann, their two young children, and a baby girl who is due to arrive soon. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support his grieving family. As of Wednesday, Nov. 27, the campaign had raised $4,858 of its $20,000 goal through 90 donations.

"Danny was a shining light in the lives of everyone who knew him," the fundraiser reads. A talented musician, dedicated physical therapy assistant at Grove Manor, and owner of a DJ business, Johnson was celebrated for his kindness, humor, and devotion to his family. "He lived to help others—whether it was his patients, his family, or his friends."

The funds will assist Kareyann with bereavement costs and provide financial stability as she navigates life without Johnson while preparing to welcome their third child. A service for Johnson is planned for January 15, 2025.

A Community in Mourning

Tributes have poured in for the Mercer County native, who friends describe as a vibrant and generous person who brought joy to everyone he met. The tragic and unusual circumstances of his death have left the community stunned and grieving.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Mercer at (724) 662-6162.

