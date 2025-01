The closure extends between Derbyshire Street and Cleveland Avenue, with all traffic blocked from the area, according to a release from the Chambersburg Police Department.

Authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The closure may last for an extended period, police said.

The community will be notified once the roadway reopens.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

