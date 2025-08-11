Christopher David Diaz, 19, was arrested after crews were called to the 100 block of South Second Street for a reported dwelling fire around 8 a.m., according to the Greater Chambersburg Area Paid Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1813, and Chambersburg police.

Engine 1-2 arrived to find smoke showing from the front of the home and deployed a 400-foot attack line to the rear, while Engine 1-1’s crew stretched a 200-foot line to the front and made entry, firefighters said. Squad 41’s crew searched the home before joining suppression crews inside.

Flames were found “well off” in a rear living room, but firefighters quickly knocked them down and performed ventilation and overhaul.

The Chambersburg Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal determined the fire was suspicious. Their investigation led to Diaz being charged with arson, causing or risking catastrophe, and theft.

He was transported to the Franklin County Jail for arraignment.

