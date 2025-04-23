Chambersburg Boy, 12, Sends Gun Photo With Threat To 11-Year-Old: PA State Police

The threats were aimed at an 11-year-old boy from Waynesboro and included disturbing messages along with an image of a firearm on Sunday, March, 30 at 2:27 p.m., according to the troopers.

Troopers responded to a home on Cedarbrook Drive in Antrim Township, Franklin County, for a report of terroristic threats between the two juveniles.

The Chambersburg boy is facing charges through the juvenile justice system. Police are withholding the names due to the children’s ages.

The case is still under investigation.

