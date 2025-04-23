Fair 63°

Chambersburg Boy, 12, Sends Gun Photo With Threat To 11-Year-Old: PA State Police

A 12-year-old Chambersburg boy sent a photo of a handgun and threatened to shoot another child, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday, April 23. 

Pennsylvania state police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The threats were aimed at an 11-year-old boy from Waynesboro and included disturbing messages along with an image of a firearm on Sunday, March, 30 at 2:27 p.m., according to the troopers.

Troopers responded to a home on Cedarbrook Drive in Antrim Township, Franklin County, for a report of terroristic threats between the two juveniles.

The Chambersburg boy is facing charges through the juvenile justice system. Police are withholding the names due to the children’s ages.

The case is still under investigation.

