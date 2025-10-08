Carol Ferry was hit in the crosswalk at the intersection of West Washington Street and Water Street at 7:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, according to Chambersburg police.

The driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on scene or render aid, investigators said. Ferry did not survive the accident.

The Chambersburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the fatal hit-and-run.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, police noted.

