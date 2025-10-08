Fair 61°

Carol Ferry Killed In Chambersburg Hit-And-Run

A woman was struck and killed while crossing the street in Chambersburg, police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bethel Kids @BethelKids717
Carol Ferry was hit in the crosswalk at the intersection of West Washington Street and Water Street at 7:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, according to Chambersburg police.

The driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on scene or render aid, investigators said. Ferry did not survive the accident.

The Chambersburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the fatal hit-and-run.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, police noted.

