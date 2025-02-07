Fair 41°

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Life Of Franklin County Man: PA State Police Chambersburg

A quiet Fannettsburg neighborhood was rocked by tragedy when a 59-year-old man was discovered dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in his home, Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg announced on Friday, Feb. 7.

 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Troopers were called to a residence on Creek Road in Metal Township on Tuesday, Jan. 14, after a sudden and unexplained death was reported. Inside the home, the lifeless body of the victim was found, investigators said.

Authorities determined the deadly culprit to be carbon monoxide, a silent and odorless killer. Details on what led to the exposure remain under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, according to state police.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by carbon monoxide, especially in the colder months when homes are sealed tight and heating systems work overtime.

State police urge all residents to install carbon monoxide detectors and regularly inspect their heating appliances, especially during the winter months, to prevent similar tragedies.

