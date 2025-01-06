Building Fire Shuts Down Lincoln Way East In Chambersburg: Officials

The Greater Chambersburg Area Paid Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1813, reported that Engine 1-1 and Tower 1 initially responded to a fire alarm at the location but discovered active flames upon arrival. The fire prompted an upgraded box assignment as crews worked to extinguish the blaze and perform an overhaul, officials said.

Lincoln Way East is currently closed between South Fourth Street and North Second Street due to the active fire scene, authorities confirmed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes to prevent delays.

The fire remains under investigation, and no injuries or damages have been reported as of press.

