Blaze Dickson, 17, was identified as the shooter in the incident that happened near West Washington Street and Larch Avenue on Sunday, April 20 at 7:52 p.m., according to Chambersburg police.

Dickson is accused of opening fire on both victims before fleeing the scene. Following an investigation, he was charged as an adult with the following offenses:

Felony Criminal Attempt Homicide.

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Felony Possession Of A Firearm By A Minor.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Misdemeanor Riot.

Dickson was taken into custody with the help of Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday, May 7 in the 600 block of Heintzelman Avenue, police said.

He was denied bail by Magisterial District Judge Manns and is currently being held in jail.

The Chambersburg Police Department is still seeking information related to the shooting. Anyone with tips can contact police at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip here.

