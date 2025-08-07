Bicyclist Hit At Busy Chambersburg Intersection, Rushed To Hershey Med.: Police

The crash happened at North Second Street and Lincoln Way East around 1:30 p.m., according to Chambersburg Police.

First responders from both the police and fire departments arrived at the scene to find the vehicle and injured bicyclist still there. The cyclist was transported to Hershey Medical Center with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, officers said.

Traffic was briefly impacted at the downtown intersection as emergency crews cleared the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chambersburg and receive free news updates.