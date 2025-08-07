Fair 80°

Bicyclist Hit At Busy Chambersburg Intersection, Rushed To Hershey Med.: Police

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in the middle of a busy Chambersburg intersection and rushed to the hospital, police announced on Thursday, Aug. 7.

A Chambersburg Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bethel Kids @BethelKids717
A bicycle in the middle of the road.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened at North Second Street and Lincoln Way East around 1:30 p.m., according to Chambersburg Police.

First responders from both the police and fire departments arrived at the scene to find the vehicle and injured bicyclist still there. The cyclist was transported to Hershey Medical Center with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, officers said.

Traffic was briefly impacted at the downtown intersection as emergency crews cleared the scene.

