Bell Njiomegni Charged For Threatening Chambersburg Woman

A Hagerstown man is accused of threatening to shoot and kill a Chambersburg woman after they had dinner together, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The release, obtained by Daily Voice on Wednesday, Dec. 4, states that Bell Njiomegni, 30, sent numerous threatening text messages to the 27-year-old woman late Sunday, Oct. 28, 2024.

Troopers responded to the victim’s home on Heintzelman Avenue in Hamilton Township, where they reviewed the texts, which allegedly confirmed Njiomegni's threats.

Njiomegni now faces charges of terroristic threats and related offenses, police said.

No additional details have been released.

