Attempted Homicide Warrant Issued After Man Shot In Leg In Chambersburg: Police

Officers with the Chambersburg Police Department responded to the 100 block of East Washington Street near Central Avenue around 2:23 a.m. for reports of gunfire and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the police.

The victim was transported to a trauma center with what police said were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation led detectives to identify the shooter as Brodrick Reshod Fields, 28. He is now wanted for Criminal Attempt Homicide and several related offenses. Police say Fields should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities believe the incident stemmed from a mutual confrontation between Fields and the victim, and they noted there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information on Fields' whereabouts is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip by clicking here. Police urge the public not to approach Fields directly.

